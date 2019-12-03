University of Hawaii-Manoa graduation rates continue climb

HONOLULU (AP) — The on-time graduation rate for University of Hawaii at Manoa students has doubled in the last decade.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Monday that the school’s graduation rate now matches the national average for public universities.

The University of Hawaii Institutional Research & Analysis Office says the four-year graduation rate reached 36.6% for the class of 2019, up from 17.5% in 2010.

The National Center for Education Statistics reports the national rate for public universities was 32.9% in 2010 and 36.9% in 2017.

The figures represent first-time, full-time freshmen who graduate from the institution where they originally enrolled.

Officials at Hawaii’s flagship campus say the university won an Association of Public and Land Grant Universities national award in 2017 for success in increasing graduation rates, which have continued to climb.

___

Information from: Honolulu Star-Advertiser, http://www.staradvertiser.com