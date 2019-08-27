UWM takes down ad with crime scene tape

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee has apologized for an ad that depicts a black criminal justice student with crime scene tape wrapped around her neck.

UWM has taken down the poster ads, designed to promote the criminal justice program after some pushback from alumni, students and others online. Some considered the ad racially offensive.

Student Nate Rosek tells WTMJ-TV that perhaps there should have been someone in the room that would have given pause to the depiction. The university in a statement said the police tape was a prop used to add interest to the photos. The ad campaign included students of different races and ethnicities. The school says it did not intend to offend or diminish the impact of violence in the community.

