UW-Madison uses robots to deliver food to students

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The University of Wisconsin-Madison is using rolling robots to deliver food.

The school entered into a contact with Starship Technologies this summer to get access to a fleet of 30 robots that resemble coolers on wheels. The robots can navigate sidewalks autonomously although human controllers can take over at a moment's notice.

Students and faculty can order food from several university restaurants through a Starship app on their phones and watch the robots' progress as they travel to their address. Users will get an alert when the robot arrives. Each delivery will cost $1.99. That money will go to Starship Technologies.

The robots began deliveries Monday on the campus' north side. University officials hope to expand service campus-wide once the robots have mapped the entire area.