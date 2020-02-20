UNR dorm closed in explosion to reopen in August

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The University of Nevada, Reno says it's on schedule to reopen one of the two dorms in August that has been closed since last summer when it was severely damaged by a boiler explosion in the neighboring residence hall.

In the meantime, school officials say they've agreed to spend $10.1 million to house 838 students at a pair of nearby apartment buildings for the 2020-21 academic year.

The university announced earlier it wouldn't renew a lease with the downtown Circus Circus hotel-casino where about 1,300 students have been living this school year after the explosion damaged Argenta and Nye halls in July.

Nye is scheduled to reopen this summer and Argenta Hall in August 2021.

The two apartment buildings were designed to serve as private student housing and rates will be comparable to on-campus dorms. The lease calls for Canyon Flats to house about 500 students and Uncommon Reno about 330.