UNMC dentistry college opens renovated Omaha dental clinic

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The University of Nebraska Medical Center's College of Dentistry has announced the opening of a renovated dental clinic in Omaha.

UNMC officials cut the ribbon earlier this week on the $2.6 million renovation of the school's old Omaha dental clinic at the Durham Outpatient Center.

As part of the renovation, the clinic now has 15 patient chairs — more than double that of the old clinic.

The clinic now also has multipurpose rooms for special procedures and updated dental operatories, sterilization lab, reception area and support spaces.

The renovated clinic allows the college to serve more patients and accommodate a new residency program.