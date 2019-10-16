UNH gets grant to help child sex abuse investigators

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — A research center at the University of New Hampshire is getting a federal grant to support police officers and others who investigate crimes involving child sexual abuse images.

Officials say a surge of such images online and new technology designed to intercept them means more investigators are being hired to review such material, but doing so can have toxic effects on their mental health. The university's Crimes Against Children Research Center will use a three-year grant to interview police and forensic examiners across the country to identify best practices for workload, counseling and debriefing.

The center also will use its findings to develop a screening instrument to help agencies assess whether candidates are suitable for such work.

The funding comes from the National Institute of Justice.