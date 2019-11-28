UCF suspends sorority amid hazing accusations

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The University of Central Florida has suspended a sorority amid complaints that members forced others to drink and take drugs until they blacked out during hazing.

An anonymous online post described a friend’s initiation into a group within Pi Beta Phi known as the mafia. The post said the friend was forced to take shots until they blacked out and pressured to take the drug known as Molly.

UCF sent the sorority a letter Nov. 21 demanding it cease all activities during an investigation. A hearing is scheduled for Dec. 5.

The sorority tells the Orland Sentinel the allegations are “of utmost concern,” saying it’s investigating the actions of individual members and don’t believe the full chapter was involved.

UCF’s chapter of fraternity Sigma Kappa was also suspended amid hazing accusations, including that students were forced to stand in dark hallways while being screamed at.

