U of Vermont extends remote learning; commencement unlikely

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) —

The president of the University of Vermont says remote instruction will continue for the rest of the spring semester and graduation is unlikely to happen as planned to help reduce the spread of the new coronavirus.

In a letter to students and staff on Monday, UVM President Suresh Garimella said students currently living in residential halls should return home.

Students, except those approved for emergency housing, will not have access to rooms, their possessions or associated facilities after March 30.

Garimella says UVM will work with students who may not have viable alternatives to provide emergency housing options.

UVM is also encouraging non-local students living off campus to go home. The school will issue housing and meal credit and plans to make a decision about commencement by the end of March.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.

_____

The Associated Press receives support for health and science coverage from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.