Teachers to be honored at next installment of WaterFire

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Education officials are planning to honor teachers in Providence as part of the next installment of the city's public art event, WaterFire.

The Rhode Island Department of Education will recognize district teachers of the year, educators identified for excellence, support staff and other partners on Saturday. About 100 people will be honored at Memorial Park in Providence.

"A Salute to Rhode Island Educators" begins at 3 p.m. with a reception, followed by speeches at 5 p.m. and the torch lighting at 6:30 p.m.

The lighting of WaterFire typically occurs at sunset.

The state's commissioner of education, lieutenant governor and board of education chairwoman plan to attend. U.S. Rep. Jim Langevin, a Rhode Island Democrat, also plans to participate.