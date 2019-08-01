UN to investigate Syrian attacks on health centers, schools

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has authorized an investigation into attacks on health facilities and schools in the last major rebel-held stronghold in northwest Syria, following a petition from 10 members of the U.N. Security Council, the United Nations announced Thursday.

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Guterres was using his authority under the U.N. Charter to establish an internal board of inquiry to ascertain facts on the destruction and damage to civilian facilities in Idlib province on the so-called "de-confliction" list given to the warring parties to prevent attacks.

He said the probe will also include U.N.-supported facilities in the area.

Idlib was supposed to be a de-escalation zone under an agreement signed last September between Russia, a key Syrian government ally, and Turkey, which backs the opposition.

A petition from 10 Security Council members was delivered to Guterres on Tuesday asking the U.N. chief about the possibility of launching an investigation into attacks on medical facilities and other sites in Idlib on the "de-confliction" list.

Susannah Sirkin, policy director at Physicians for Human Rights, told the council during a meeting Tuesday on the humanitarian situation in Syria that, since President Bashar Assad launched an offensive against Idlib on April 30, the organization had received reports of 46 attacks on health care facilities. So far, she said, it has verified 16 of them.

U.N. humanitarian chief Mark Lowcock said it was an "extremely important question" whether information provided through the de-confliction system was being used to protect civilian facilities — or to target them.

He told the council Tuesday that parties to the conflict have been notified of six different attacks in northwest Syria this year, and that "in the current environment de-confliction is not proving effective in helping to protect those who utilize the system."

Lowcock said his team will meet with humanitarian organizations "to update them on the current situation and determine again whether we should continue to provide information to the parties on new sites or humanitarian movements."

Opposition-based Syrian first responders known as White Helmets said Thursday that during the three-month offensive on Idlib, government forces and their allies had targeted 15 of the group's rescue centers and killed seven volunteers.

Raed Al-Saleh, the head of the White Helmets, said nowhere is safe inside the rebel-held area, home to 3 million people, and that residents are experiencing "all types of death." Al-Saleh spoke via a social media broadcast from Idlib.

The White Helmets are the main group providing rescue services in the enclave. The Syrian government labels them terrorists.

Since the Syrian government's offensive on Idlib, backed by Russian airpower, began in late April, hundreds of people have been killed and key infrastructure has been targeted, including health centers and water treatment plants.

Associated Press writer Sarah El Deeb contributed to this report from Beirut, Lebanon.