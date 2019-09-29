Superintendent recommends different use for Pomfret school

POMFRET, Vt. (AP) — A school superintendent is recommending that an elementary school in Pomfret that was closed last year after mold was found in some classrooms reopen for different uses once the problem is solved.

Superintendent Mary Beth Banios recommended in her Sept. 20 memo that the building be reopened as soon as next fall for pre-kindergarten classrooms and administrative offices.

The Valley News reports that it's part of the unified school district formed in 2018 that includes the towns of Pomfret, Bridgewater, Woodstock, Killington, Barnard, Plymouth and Reading.

Banos wrote that her recommendation allows the school "to address some important needs in the district."

The school didn't open last fall after the mold was discovered. Students were moved to Woodstock.

It's expected to cost more than $500,000 to mitigate the mold.

Information from: Lebanon Valley News, http://www.vnews.com