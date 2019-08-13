Students at Hawaii telescope protest can study remotely

HILO, Hawaii (AP) — University of Hawaii students protesting the construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope atop Maunakea are expected to have class options allowing them to remain on the mountain.

The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported Monday that a list of more than 200 courses students can take either online or via distance learning has become available.

The majority of the classes are offered through UH-Manoa, while others are offered by the UH-Hilo and Hawaii Community College.

Course topics include Hawaiian religion, mythology, culture and language, Pacific Island literature, business, creative writing, and philosophy.

An assistant professor of performing arts at UH-Hilo is offering a course and says teachers can create independent study courses during the university add/drop period.

She says students can also earn credit for doing independent projects.

