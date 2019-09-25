Student injured in California school fight 'clinically dead'

MORENO VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a 13-year-old boy seriously injured in an attack at a Southern California middle school is "clinically dead" after life-saving treatments failed.

A Riverside County Sheriff's Department press release Wednesday says the family of the teen, identified only as "Diego," plans to donate his organs.

The department says the student was assaulted Sept. 16 at Landmark Middle School in Moreno Valley east of Los Angeles.

Two other juveniles who are also students at the school could face prosecution for assault. Both were booked into juvenile hall last week.

The department says no further information will immediately be released due to the ages of all involved.