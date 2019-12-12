Student in BB gun shooting has long disciplinary record

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Madison teen recently accused of shooting a middle school student with a BB gun had previously threatened to “kill everyone" at the school, according to district documents.

The documents were shared with WISC-TV by an employee who said he or she had concerns about the safety of students and staff at Jefferson Middle School.

They show the 13-year-old student was involved in 26 incidents this school year prior to being suspended earlier this month for shooting another student with a BB gun on a bus route.

On Sept. 20, the student allegedly left a classroom without permission, and yelled and made threats in the hallway.

"He continued to yell about how he hated school and wanted to shoot it up and kill everyone in the school," a staff member is quoted as saying in the report. The staff member went on to say that he or she didn't believe the student was making actual threats and was just seeking attention.

The more than two dozen incidents range from leaving class without permission and refusing to return to using physical force against a staff member.

Madison Metropolitan School District Superintendent Jane Belmore said in a statement officials are “conducting a full investigation into the potential release of private information.”