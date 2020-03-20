State trooper graduation ceremony canceled

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia State Police just added 36 new troopers to its ranks.

The department said 36 troopers and one new special agent accountant graduated from the state police academy Tuesday.

Their commencement ceremony, set for Friday, was canceled because of the coronavirus.

The new troopers began their training at the academy last August and are from Virginia, Florida, New Jersey, New York and North Carolina.