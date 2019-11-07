State cites district over anti-Semitic harassment of girl

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — The state Attorney General's office says a school district failed to sufficiently address anti-Semitic harassment of a Jewish student.

The office on Thursday announced the finding against the Monmouth County Vocational School District. A parent had alleged last year that her daughter was subjected to unlawful discrimination at the district-run Marine Academy of Science and Technology high school at Sandy Hook.

Among the incidents cited was one in which two male students wrote an anti-Semitic comment in large letters in the sand at a school-sponsored event. They then circulated a photo of the message.

The school disciplined the two students. But state officials say it apparently failed to take any broader actions to discern the extent of anti-Semitic behavior at the school or address the reported concerns.

A message left for school officials on Thursday was not returned.