Sheriff: Student's accusation against teacher proved false

CINCINNATI (AP) — Authorities say a female high school student has been charged in juvenile court for falsely claiming a male teacher at a high school outside Cincinnati touched her inappropriately.

Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Neil says an investigation into the allegations made by the 13-year-old Anderson High School student found that the girl had fabricated the accusation last month.

She was charged last week with making false alarms, a misdemeanor.

The girl told school officials she was touched during a class break in the teacher's classroom.

The teacher has taught at Anderson High for more than 20 years. He's been allowed to return to his classroom after being placed on administrative leave.