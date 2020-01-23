Senate approves home economics class for W.Va. students

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A new class on cooking, cleaning and budgeting could be coming to West Virginia schools under a bill passed Thursday by the Senate.

Lawmakers voted 33-0 to approve the proposal to have the state education board come up with a home economics course.

The measure, sponsored by Wyoming County Republican Sen. Sue Cline, aims to “prepare students to handle their everyday life issues” and would also include training on sewing, minor home repair and time management.

It now moves to the House of Delegates for consideration.