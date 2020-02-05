School van driver killed in crash with tractor-trailer

ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. (AP) — A school van driver was killed in a collision with a tractor-trailer on a western Pennsylvania road, authorities said.

Officials in Lawrence County said the crash occurred shortly before 9 a.m. Wednesday on Route 488 in Perry Township near Ellwood City.

Coroner Rich Johnson said the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. His name wasn't immediately released pending notification of his family. An autopsy was planned to determine the exact cause of death.

Johnson said information at the scene indicated that the van driver had just dropped off an adult student at a school in the area and he and the van aide were the only ones in the vehicle. The aide and the truck driver were uninjured.