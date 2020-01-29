School sued by former student over sexual abuse

MIDDLEBURY, Conn. (AP) — A former student at a private boarding school for girls in Connecticut says in a federal lawsuit that the school was negligent for allowing a former faculty member to sexually abuse her.

The suit filed Tuesday alleges the Westover School in Middlebury failed and refused to report the teacher and squash coach to child welfare authorities, suspend or fire him or to warn other girls and their families of the risk he posed.

It seeks unspecified damages.

The suit was filed by a woman who attended the school from 2003 until 2007 and said she was abused when she was 15.

The school is the sole defendant.

Westover's head of school, Julie Faulstich, said in a statement that she is aware of the suit. She pointed out that the faculty member was fired in 2008 when the allegations were reported to authorities. He eventually faced criminal charges.

“No student should be subject to sexual conduct of any mind by any teacher," the statement said.

The girl has been “irreparably damaged,” and suffers from sexual dysfunction, nightmares, post-traumatic stress and insomnia among other things, according to the suit.