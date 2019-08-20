School nurse charged with sex crimes gets 6-month sentence

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (AP) — A former school nurse charged with multiple sexual offenses involving four Maryland high school students will spend six months in prison.

Thirty-three-year-old Samantha Marsh of Crisfield was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty last month to three counts of fourth-degree sex offense.

Marsh was arrested in February and charged with 10 counts of fourth-degree sex offense, four counts of perverted practice, four counts of contributing to the condition of a child and one count of attempted fourth-degree sex offense.

Police alleged that Marsh performed oral sex on four students attending Crisfield High School & Academy from March 2018 through January of this year.

Marsh pleaded guilty to sex acts involving three students.