SC med school campus opening in former department store

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — The Medical University of South Carolina's new campus is opening in a former department store at a mall.

Dec. 30 is the opening date for the 128,000-square-foot (11,900-square-meter) MUSC Health West Ashley Medical Pavilion at the Citadel Mall, The Post and Courier reports.

The campus is opening on time, at a total cost of $29.4 million.

Services from ambulatory surgery to ophthalmology will be phased in by mid-January, a university spokeswoman.

The pavilion will include two operating rooms, a lab, a pediatric after-hours clinic and physical therapy offices, Tom Crawford, chief operating officer for MUSC Health, told the board of trustees Dec. 12.

The medical center space was a J.C. Penney's store for 10 years. The company closed that store in mid-2017.

The medical center is in about half of the mall being redeveloped as the Epic Center. Owners have said they plan to include a sports center, and the medical center has a sports theme. Football-style yard markers on the floors and related signs are designed to help patients easily navigate the building.

The mall is about 5 miles (8 kilometers) west and across the Ashley River from the university's main campus.