Report finds falling student achievement in K-12 schools

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia's public schools, which have long enjoyed a reputation for academic excellence, have experienced a yearslong trend of declining student performance exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic, according to a critical state report released Thursday.
A review of recent testing and other K-12 data presents a sobering picture, suggesting “overall high-average performance” has masked achievement gaps and poor reading proficiency and college-readiness measures, GOP Gov. Glenn Youngkin and administration officials said. The state has wide gulfs between performance on state tests and benchmarks for a national assessment, its number of high school students earning college credit in advanced courses is slipping, and a growing number of students are leaving public schools altogether, the report found.