Report: Brown fails to fulfill $10M pledge for local schools

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A new report says Brown University has failed to fulfill its promise of a $10 million endowment fund benefiting Providence schools.

The Boston Globe reports that the Ivy League university in Providence pledged to establish the Fund for the Education of the Children of Providence in 2007, based on recommendations from a committee that investigated the university's involvement with the slave trade.

Brown raised $1.9 million. A spokesman says the fund "didn't resonate as much with donors."

In 2013, Brown said it would provide college scholarships for Providence public high school graduates, rather than direct grants to local schools.

The Johns Hopkins Institute for Education Policy says Providence is among the nation's worst public school systems.

Brown says it's crafting a new strategy for the fund and continues supporting the city.