Record number of students get bachelor's degrees in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — More people earned bachelor's degrees in Virginia last year than ever before.

Data from the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia shows that a record number of degrees were awarded in Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics and Health fields.

During the 2018-19 school year, public and private nonprofit colleges and universities awarded 122,168 degrees and certificates. That's an increase of nearly 50% from a decade ago. In-state students accounted for 86,325, or over 70%, of those awards.

Bachelor's degrees accounted for 46% of the total, while graduate degrees made up 25%. Associate degrees made up 16% and certificates made up 13%.

The three most popular bachelor’s degree programs remained unchanged from previous years: Business Administration and Management; Psychology; and Biology/Biological Sciences. Those three majors accounted for 19% of all bachelor's degrees.