Purdue drops overhaul plans for campus Armory building

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Purdue University's century-old Armory building won't be undergoing major changes after all.

School officials had considered overhauling the building near the heart of the West Lafayette campus and possibly turning it into a dining and retail area. Such ideas were opposed by many of Purdue's some 300 ROTC students who undergo military training in the Armory's large fieldhouse-like space.

Purdue President Mitch Daniels tells WLFI-TV that work has been done over the summer to clean up the building, which opened in 1918.

Daniels says the spruced-up Armory can now host more programs or dinners so the school can get more use out of the building. He says no changes are planned for the campus ROTC program.

