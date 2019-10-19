Police say gunfire halted Ohio high school football game

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Police say evidence of gunfire halted a football game underway in Ohio. No injuries were reported.

The Blade reports that police in Toledo said on social media they'd found evidence of shots fired on the grounds of Woodward High School Friday night.

The game between Woodward and Rogers High School was suspended in the fourth quarter with the teams tied at 6-6. Police say two people were detained.

Patty Mazur, Toledo Public Schools spokeswoman, says spectators and team members were moved into the school for safety.

Police said the scene was secured around 10 p.m. and people inside the school were released.

