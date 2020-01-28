Police: Beloit elementary student brought handgun to school

BELOIT, Wis. (AP) — An elementary school student in the City of Beloit brought a loaded handgun to school Tuesday, police said.

A teacher at Todd Elementary School saw the gun in a backpack, confiscated the backpack and took steps to make sure other students in the classroom were safe, authorities said. Police were called to the school around 8:45 a.m.

Because of the student's age, police are unable to refer charges against the student under Wisconsin law. But police said the student's 36-year-old stepfather was arrested for allegedly leaving a loaded firearm within reach of a child. The age and gender of the student were not released.

Child Protective Services also are investigating. The Beloit School District is cooperating with the investigation and says the student will not be in school Wednesday or for the foreseeable future.