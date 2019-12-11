Pennsylvania university faculty get 12% raise over 4 years

HARRISBURG (AP) — Faculty at Pennsylvania state universities will go without a pay raise this year but see their salaries climb at least 12 percent over the next three years.

The four-year contract approved Wednesday covers about 5,000 professors and instructors at 14 schools.

Spokesman David Pidgeon of the state System of Higher Education says the raises are expected to cost about $22 million. A similar deal has been reached with about 700 other employees who work in student services.

The agreement comes three years after prolonged contract talks between the educators’ association and the state led to a three-day faculty strike.