Parents look for answers after autistic son chokes at school

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland couple whose autistic teenager died after choking on a latex glove say they have concerns about the way the public school system handles students with special needs.

The Capital Gazette reports 17-year-old Bowen Levy died on Nov. 10, five days after he choked on a glove at Central Special School, which serves children with disabilities in Anne Arundel County.

His parents, Bryan and Tanya Levy, say a “medical team” told them Bowen may have been without oxygen for 10 minutes.

The parents say the county school system hasn’t given them clear information on what happened that day. They say they want the county Board of Education to be accountable for providing better supervision for students like Bowen.

County schools spokesman Bob Mosier declined to comment.

