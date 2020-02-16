Parents allege daughter, 6, was sexually assaulted at recess

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — The parents of a 6-year-old southern Illinois girl are suing local school officials, alleging that their daughter was sexually assaulted by another kindergartner during recess.

The lawsuit names the Edwardsville School District 7 as the defendant and alleges that the school district was negligent in its supervision of students during recess periods.

The Glen Carbon girl’s parents contend in their suit that she told them in February 2019 that a male student in her kindergarten class had forcibly kissed her and touched her inappropriately on multiple occasions during recess at an unspecified district school.

The suit, which was filed Feb. 7 in Madison County Court, contends that the girl told a playground monitor about the incidents, but that “no actions were taken to stop the abuse.” She told her parents the incidents were a daily occurrence during recess, when about 90 children are supervised by two adults.

The parents allege in their complaint that their daughter “has been waking up often in the night crying,” and has also experienced bed-wetting, which is abnormal for the child, the Belleville News-Democrat reported.

The parents have been paying for counseling for the girl and have incurred other medical bills, according to the complaint. Their suit seeks $50,000, legal costs and other damages as determined by the court.

District 7 Superintendent Jason Henderson said he could not speak to the specifics of the lawsuit, but said in a statement that student safety and security is “our highest priority” and that “the alleged incident was fully investigated.”