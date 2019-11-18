Oregon State gets grant to study tiny plastics in waterways

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Oregon State University will use a $3.3 million grant from the National Science Foundation to study pollution from tiny plastics and its impact on aquatic life.

The university said Monday that scientists will develop tools and methods for evaluating micro- and nanoplastics in everything from the ocean to estuaries.

Research will focus on the impact of tiny plastics on an estuary fish called the inland silversides and on oyster larvae off the Oregon coast.

Another goal of the project is establishing a Pacific Northwest Consortium on Plastics.

That group would include government agencies, non-governmental organizations and grassroots groups to encourage the reduction of marine pollution.

Results of OSU’s plastics research will be displayed at the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry in Portland the future.