Oklahoma schools close after social media threats found

YUKON, Okla. (AP) — A suburban Oklahoma City school district is closed because of undisclosed threats on social media.

Yukon Public Schools spokeswoman Larrissa Lockwood says the district closed Tuesday after threats were discovered on Monday.

Closure was announced Monday night on the district's website and Facebook page, which says the threats weren't believed to be credible but classes were canceled "out of an abundance of caution."

Lockwood declined further comment. She says more information will be released Tuesday afternoon.

The threats come just more than a year after the Oklahoma Schools for the Deaf in Sulphur delayed the start of classes for a week because of a threat. Officials say they believe the threat was linked to threats against a transgender student at another school that closed for two days over safety concerns.