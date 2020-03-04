Officials rule deaths of 2 Reno teens drug-related accidents

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The recent separate deaths of Reno two high school students were drug-related and accidental, authorities said Wednesday.

The Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office said Damonte Ranch High School seniors Daniel Davis and Jacob Miles Eckart each died of acute fentanyl intoxication.

Davis, 17, also had the drug commonly known as Ecstasy in his system when he was pronounced dead Jan. 29 at Renown Regional Medical Center, the coroner’s office said.

Eckart, 18, was found dead at home Feb. 3.

The teens may have thought the drugs they were using were prescription pain pills, the medical examiner said in a statement. It noted the synthetic opioid fentanyl may pressed into pills illegally sold as less-potent medications like oxycodone or Percocet.

School officials in February informed families of the school's 1,800 students of the deaths and offered counseling referrals. At the time, the medical examiner said parents, teachers and other adults should talk with youths about the dangers of narcotic drugs.

Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam said Wednesday the talk can be a life-or-death matter.