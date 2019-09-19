North Carolina university announces $1 billion growth plan

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina university has announced a $1 billion growth plan that will keep its current leader on the job for another 10 years and provide scholarships and new construction.

High Point University says the plan will commit current president Nido Quebein to another decade at the school, and give $700 million in scholarships focused on first-generation students, diversity, academic excellence and veterans.

The other $300 million will go toward a new library, academic building, admissions center and an ice hockey facility.

The plan also calls for formation of a think tank, a group of local leaders committed to ensuring that the city of High Point and High Point University continue to thrive together.

The school released details of the plan on Tuesday.