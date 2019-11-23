https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/news/education/article/New-correctional-officers-graduate-14857640.php
New correctional officers graduate
DOVER, Del. (AP) — The Delaware Department of Corrections has 21 new correctional officers joining the department.
The Delaware State News reports that the new class graduated Friday with an hour-long graduation ceremony attended by Gov. John Carney.
The new officers are from Delaware, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania.
The department still has 145 unfilled positions. That’s about a 10% vacancy rate.
