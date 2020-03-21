New cancer rehab lab opens at Southern Illinois University

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — For Phil Anton, director of Strong Survivors, associate professor and exercise science program coordinator with Southern Illinois University Department of Kinesiology, Strong Survivors is a calling. When he was 14 years old, his 13-year-old cousin and “best friend in the whole world,” Julie Honerkamp, was diagnosed with cancer. She fought cancer for five years.

“She was hospitalized in Chicago. I drove from Michigan to be there when she took her last breath,” Anton said. “When it is your best friend in the whole world dying at age 18, it shakes you.”

Anton decided to do something to help cancer victims. For a while, he participated in events like Relay for Life and Race for a Cure, but he wanted to do more. He heard about Carolyn A. Dennehy and the Rocky Mountain Cancer Rehabilitation Institute at University of Northern Colorado. She and her partners were using exercise as a therapy tool to help cancer patients.

During his first meeting with Dennehy, Anton had an epiphany about what he wanted to do. When he came to SIU, he brought the idea with him.

On Wednesday evening, Strong Survivors staff, patients, family and friends celebrated the opening of the program’s first dedicated SIUC Strong Survivors Cancer Rehabilitation Laboratory in Davies Hall.

Anton said Strong Survivors began in September 2005 at John A. Logan College with seven students.

The program grew, and the SIUC Cancer Rehabilitation Laboratory opened in 2009 in Davies Hall in a space that was a shared with SIUC Integrative Movement Laboratory. Strong Survivors staff had to compete for time with others in the Kinesiology Department.

When Davies 123/124 became available, Anton was given permission to create a dedicated space for Strong Survivors.

“All we’ve done up to today and this room is inspired by my best friend,” Anton said.

Anton wanted to name the room after his cousin, but that meant the group would need to raise an additional $25,000 to secure naming rights.

On SIUC’s Day of Giving 2019, Strong Survivors raised $18,000. Wednesday was SIU Day of Giving 2020, as well as the open house for the new lab. During the event, Anton announced that the program had raised enough money to secure naming rights. The lab will be called the Julie A. Honerkamp Strong Survivors Cancer Rehabilitation Lab.

“I’m here to tell you today, we got it. I found we had it by noon today,” he said.

The lab is a welcome addition for patients and staff. Their old space was referred to by several people as the “cave.” The new lab is bright and clean with treadmills, weights and other equipment.

To date, the program has worked with more than 800 cancer patients.

One of those patients, Laura Thomas, was diagnosed with breast cancer in the spring of 2014, and a friend and co-worker told her about Strong Survivors. She entered the program in the fall of 2014.

“It helped me physically recover and gave me the mental tools to make good dietary and physical decisions to be the healthiest I could be,” Thomas said.

Thomas has achieved “forever survivor” status, meaning she has graduated from the initial 12-week program, and she continues to work out. Next week is spring break, but she will be at SIU for her workout.

Participants graduate, but they can continue to work out as long as they like. Those who complete the 12-week class at John A. Logan College may participate in future class sessions and use the pool and weight center at John A. Logan College to work out.

The program also offers some direct benefits for the students who act as Strong Survivors staff and trainers, according to Matt Jordan, former student director and trainer, and Kara Rich, an SIU senior and current trainer.

“It’s one of the most rewarding programs I have been involved with,” Jordan said.

Rich said trainers help provide personalized plans and training on a case-by-case basis. “It provides personal development (for staff) and hopefully takes the patient’s mind off their cancer for a little while,” she said.

