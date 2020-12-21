New York education leader sentenced for child sex crime

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — A high-ranking New York City education official and former Wisconsin principal accused of swapping explicit sexual images with a 15-year-old boy has been to five years in prison.

David Hay, 40, pleaded guilty in September to child enticement and possession of child pornography. Court documents show that Hay exchanged emails with the boy. During the course of these communications, the defendant received sexually explicit digital images and videos from the child. Hay also provided sexually explicit images of himself to the 15-year-old.