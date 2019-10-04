New California laws respond to college admissions scandal

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a trio of laws targeting colleges' admissions process following a scandal that netted the arrest of 50 people for using bribes to get their children into elite schools.

Newsom announced Friday he had signed laws tightening rules about when colleges and universities can admit students who don't meet eligibility requirements and requiring them to report to the state Legislature if they give any preferential treatment. He also signed a law to prevent people who are found guilty in the scandal from receiving certain tax benefits.

The laws were some of the 21 bills relating to higher education Newsom announced he had signed.

Democratic Assemblyman Phil Ting says it's important for the Legislature to know about the admission practices of colleges who receive state-funded benefits.