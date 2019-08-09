NW Louisiana school board member guilty in steroids case

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A Louisiana school board member has pleaded guilty in a steroid conspiracy.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Shreveport says Bossier (BOH-zher) Parish School Board member Mike Mosura pleaded guilty Thursday to conspiracy to possess the drugs with intent to distribute them.

A news release said Mosura admitted to receiving and distributing the steroids. He's scheduled for sentencing Dec. 9 and could get up to 10 years in prison and a $500,000 fine.

Codefendants Brant and Julie Landry are scheduled for trial Sept. 9.

Brant Landry is accused of making the drugs. His wife is accused of getting steroids out of a house before investigators raided it. News outlets have reported that she's a Caddo Parish teacher but was put on paid leave after being indicted.

All three are from Bossier City.