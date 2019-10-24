NAACP questions school system's response to racist incidents

SHELTON, Conn. (AP) — The NAACP says a Connecticut town's school system has failed to adequately respond to several incidents of "racially insensitive" behavior among students.

Recently, a Shelton middle school student appeared in blackface on Snapchat. An 8-year-old black student was spat on while riding the school bus. The Connecticut Post reports neither perpetrator was punished.

The most recent incident involved a student who spat over a balcony striking a black visitor at the Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington. The Shelton party was kicked out of the museum.

Shelton Superintendent Christopher Clouet on Wednesday unveiled plans to train teachers and staff "on the complexity of serving a diverse group of students."

Greg Johnson, president of the Ansonia Valley NAACP, says the district's response is a "reactionary and boilerplate diversity plan."

