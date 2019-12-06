N Carolina Gov. Cooper on teacher pay: "I am doing my part"

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Gov. Roy Cooper is telling North Carolina public school teachers his side of the story about why the extended state budget impasse means educators haven't received meaningful raises this year.

Cooper's office said on Friday it sent the letter to public school principals across the state with the request that it be forwarded to teachers and staff.

The Democratic governor asks in the letter, dated Thursday, for educators to tell legislators to negotiate with Cooper around a better pay plan for teachers and other school personnel. He said he offered a compromise in July and expressed willingness in October to work with Republican lawmakers on education pay separate from the budget.

“I am doing my part,” Cooper wrote. “Now we need them to do theirs.”

The deadlock began in June when Cooper vetoed the full two-year budget in part because Cooper wanted average teacher pay at more than twice what the GOP budget offered. Republicans say Cooper's to blame for the impasse because he won't let go of his Medicaid expansion demand. They also point to a standalone educator pay bill that Cooper vetoed last month as proof he isn't serious about helping teachers.

The legislature reconvenes in mid-January.