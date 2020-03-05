Most Vermont school district budgets passed Tuesday

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) —

Vermont voters have approved a majority of school district budgets on Town Meeting Day.

Ninety district spending plans were approved Tuesday while nine were defeated, Mynbc5.com reported.

The number of defeats were higher than in the last couple of years, according to Jeff Francis, executive director of the Vermont Superintendents Association.

"I'm not surprised by the number," he said. “I think the state and taxpayers are facing challenging issues right now, extending from declining student population to increased costs of nearly everything.”

Twelve districts vote later this year.

In some communities, voters weighed in on bonds to cover school construction projects. Proposals were approved in the Barre Unified Union School District, Champlain Valley School District and Canaan School District but defeated at the Slate Valley School District in Fair Haven and South Burlington District.