Montana candidate drops out of House race, 9 others remain

CORVALLIS, Mont. (AP) — Corvallis Superintendent Tim Johnson has removed his name from the race for the Montana seat in the U.S. House of Representatives citing financial reasons for the decision.

“You have to operate your campaign like a business, there are minimum costs you have to cover,” Johnson said Tuesday. “My wife and I drew a line in the sand, financially, and said we would only spend so much of our own money and be responsible about it. We kept to that commitment."

Johnson doesn’t endorse any candidate but encourages voters to take responsibility and do their research, the Ravalli Republic reported. Nine other candidates remain in the running, including six Republicans, two Democrats and a Green Party candidate.

Johnson will complete his tenure as superintendent of the Corvallis School District on June 30 before the new superintendent Jon Konen of Great Falls is scheduled to start July 1, he said.

Johnson has not yet said what he will do next, but indicated he has applied for other jobs.