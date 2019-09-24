Mom: Teacher told student not to play with hair, then cut it

SOMERSWORTH, N.H. (AP) — The mother of a New Hampshire middle school student says a teacher told her daughter to stop playing with her hair, then cut off 3 inches (.07 meters) of it.

Jillian Miglionico, of Somersworth, tells WMUR-TV the principal of Somersworth Middle School called her Monday after a teacher's aide came forward. She said her daughter didn't report the incident because she was scared and embarrassed.

Miglionico said the teacher told her daughter to stop playing with her hair during class. When she didn't, he said he'd cut it off, and did so, using scissors.

Miglionico said she wants to see the teacher removed.

The Somersworth School District superintendent said his office is investigating and is taking the situation very seriously, but can't comment further.

