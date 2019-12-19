Mississippi city council confirms new school board member

MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi city council confirmed a new school board member on Tuesday.

The Meridian City Council voted 4-1 to appoint Ron Turner to the Meridian Public School District Board, news outlets reported. Turner currently serves as the executive director of the city's housing authority.

Ward 4 Councilwoman Kim Houston voted against the appointment. Houston said she knew Turner would do an outstanding job, but said she felt it was important to appoint a board member with a vested interest in someone currently in the district.

Her spouse, Gary Houston, resigned from the board on Monday, saying it had been a “wonderful experience,” The Meridian Star reported. Gary Houston served on the board for five years and was president for three of those years. A reason for the resignation wasn't given.

Turner has four children who attended the school district in the past. He assured the council he's remained actively involved and engaged. He pledged to help the schools reach their fullest potential as a new board member.