Michigan agencies offer Great Lakes education initiative

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A new state program is designed to teach Michigan children about the Great Lakes, their watersheds and how people affect water resources.

The initiative is called “From Students to Stewards." It's a collaboration between the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy; the Michigan Department of Education; and the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity.

Organizers say it's intended to teach students from kindergarten through grade 12 about water resources and policies.

They've developed a collection of resources, information and opportunities for participating schools, which can apply for grants of up to $10,000 to try out the toolkit and suggest improvements. A total of $50,000 is available.

Applicants must be part of a project team to qualify for funding. The application deadline is March 9.