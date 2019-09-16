Merger talks fail between Vermont, Connecticut schools

MARLBORO, Vt. (AP) — Vermont's Marlboro College says efforts to negotiate a merger with the University of Bridgeport in Connecticut have failed.

Officials with Marlboro College announced on Saturday that negotiations between the two schools were suspended.

In July, the two schools announced that Marlboro College, with a student body of about 150, would become part of Bridgeport, which has about 5,000 students.

In a news release, Marlboro said it was determined to protect its self-directed and self-governed academic model. Marlboro also sought assurances on Bridgeport's commitment to the Vermont campus and guarantees that Marlboro's sizable endowment would be maintained.

The Marlboro Board of Trustees is now planning to pursue other options for partnerships that are in the best interest of students, faculty, and staff.