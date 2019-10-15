Maryland panel set to recommend funding formula for schools

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland panel on education is scheduled to make recommendations for a new funding formula to improve schools over the next decade.

The group is scheduled to hold discussions Tuesday before deciding what to recommend to a state commission.

The panel has been focused on how the state and local governments would split costs estimated to be as high as $3.8 billion per year a decade from now with full implementation.

The recommendations will go to the full Kirwan Commission, named for its chairman.

It has been working on investing in early childhood education and increasing teacher pay. It also has focused on implementing rigorous curricula, providing more support to struggling schools and creating accountability for underperformance.

The commission is scheduled to make recommendations this year to lawmakers.