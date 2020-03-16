Man shot, wounded while walking on Rutgers University campus

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — A man who was shot and wounded on the Rutgers University campus in New Brunswick was neither a student nor a school employee, authorities said Monday.

The man was walking on the College Avenue Campus when he was shot once around 9:15 p.m. Sunday. The man, whose name was not released, was being treated for injuries that are not considered life-threatening, authorities said.

A motive for the shooting remains under investigation. The shooter fled the scene and remained at large Monday.

It wasn't clear if the wounded man was walking by himself or with others at the time. No other injuries were reported in the shooting.

A university spokesman referred all questions to New Brunswick police, who are leading the investigation.

Rutgers’ campuses are largely empty as classes were canceled Thursday and Friday due to coronavirus concerns. Students are on spring break this week.